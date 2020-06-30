Transfer rumours: Sancho, Hojbjerg, Ake, Torres

Manchester United will not pay more than £50m for Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho. However, the Bundesliga club want in excess of £100m for the 20-year-old. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal are considering using French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 21, as part of any swap deals this summer. (Mail)

Tottenham are confident of landing Southampton and Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 24, this summer but will have to sell players first. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Manchester City are keen to sign Bournemouth and Netherlands defender Nathan Ake. However they may face competition from Chelsea, who are interested in re-signing the 25-year-old. (Athletic - subscription required)

Barcelona right-back Marc Jurado, 16, has left the Catalan club. The Spaniard is set to move to Manchester United in the summer. (ESPN)

Juventus have stepped up their pursuit of Valencia's Ferran Torres, 20. The Spanish winger has been linked to both Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund. (Mail via Onda Cero)

Sane heads to Bayern Manchester City agree to sell winger Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich in a deal that could earn them £54.8m.

Barcelona have put a £365m release clause in Miralem Pjanic's contract. The Bosnia and Juventus midfielder, 30, is due to join the La Liga club later his summer. (Sun)

Real Madrid and Morocco full-back Achraf Hakimi, 21, has been spotted in Italy prior to a proposed £36m transfer to Inter Milan. (Mail)

Roma have confirmed Henrikh Mkhitaryan's loan move from Arsenal has been extended until the end of the season. The 31-year-old Armenia midfielder joined the Serie A side in September. (Evening Standard)

Manchester City have completed a swap deal that will see 18-year-old Spanish striker Pablo Moreno join them from Juventus, with Portuguese winger Felix Correia, 19, heading to the Serie A side. (Guardian)

Former Rangers centre-back Lorenzo Amoruso, 49, has signed up for the Italian version of Love Island. (Record)