UK Sport to discuss BAME targets at summit

Targets for black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) representation will be discussed during a UK Sport summit on diversity, race and equality.

The sports councils of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will also be involved in the meeting next Tuesday.

Sport England board director Chris Grant - one of the most senior black administrations in British sport - has been invited to speak at the meeting.

He asked for a commission to be set up to look at inequality in sport.

Earlier this month the sports minister Nigel Huddleston committed to "review" the current system and "set new expectations".

He said the time was "absolutely right" to revisit the Sports Governance Code, which applies to all funded sports bodies.

There is currently only a target for gender equality in the code, of a minimum 30% of each gender, while for ethnic diversity, organisations must show a "strong and public commitment" to progressing.

Research by UK Sport and Sport England last year found that BAME people accounted for just 5.2% of board members across their 130 funded organisations.