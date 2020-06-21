Transfer rumours: Jimenez, Kurzawa, Messi, Koulibaly, Vertonghen

Chelsea could turn their attentions to Paris St-Germain's France left-back Layvin Kurzawa, 27, if they are unable to sign Leicester's England international Ben Chilwell, 23. (Express)

Barcelona have opened negotiations over a new two-year deal for Argentina playmaker Lionel Messi, who turns 33 on Wednesday. (Marca)

Juventus are willing to offer both Italy defender Daniele Rugani, 25, and Italy winger Federico Bernardeschi, 26, to Wolves in an attempt to lower the cost of a deal for Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, 29. (Tuttosport)

Liverpool have made a £54m bid for Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly. The 29-year-old is also interesting Manchester United and Chelsea. (Corriere dello Sport)

Roma have offered Tottenham's Belgium defender Jan Vertonghen, 33, a two-year deal with the option of a third season. (Il Messaggero, via Mail)

Everton have joined the race to sign Real Valladolid defender Mohammed Salisu, 21. The Ghanaian, who has a £10.8m release clause in his contract, is also interesting Southampton and Manchester United. (Mail)

Everton and France midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, 30, is set to leave Goodison Park after passing a medical at French Ligue 1 side Nice. (Sky Sports)

Phil McNulty analysis Liverpool five points from title after Merseyside derby stalemate

PFC Slavia Sofia say an agreement has been reached for Manchester City to complete the signing of Bulgarian midfielder Filip Krastev, 18. (Manchester Evening News)

A Birmingham City official gave up their seat to allow Jude Bellingham's mum to watch their Championship game at West Brom. The midfielder, 16, is wanted by Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.(Mail)