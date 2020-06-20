Transfer rumours: Cavani, Meunier, Bailey, Jorginho, Jimenez, Drinkwater, Ceballos

Juventus have joined Manchester United and Real Madrid in wanting to sign Wolves and Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, 29. (Calcio Mercato, via Mail on Sunday)

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 33, and Belgium defender Thomas Meunier, 28, will not extend their deals with Paris St-Germain beyond 30 June which means they will miss the rest of the French club's Champions League campaign, which begins in August. (RMC, via Mail on Sunday)

Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United are interested in Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, with the 22-year-old Jamaica international valued at about £40m by the German club. (Mail on Sunday)

Chelsea have turned down the offer of a swap deal from Juventus which would see Italy midfielder Jorginho, 28, leave the Blues with Bosnia-Herzegovina midfielder Miralem Pjanic, 30, moving to Stamford Bridge from the Serie A side. (Calcio Mercato, via Sunday Express)(Calcio Mercato, via Mail on Sunday)

Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos, 23, will stay on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid until the end of the season but accepts he may have to leave the Spanish club if Zinedine Zidane remains in charge at the Bernabeu for next season. (Marca)

Arsenal have agreed a deal worth around £14m to turn Pablo Mari's loan from Flamengo into a permanent move, despite the 26-year-old Spaniard facing a lengthy spell out with an ankle injury. (Mail on Sunday)

Everton and Newcastle United are interested in AC Milan and Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 23. (Tuttosport, via Football Italia)

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says the club are in the process of extending the loan deals of 37-year-old Spanish keeper Pepe Reina, who joined from AC Milan, and 30-year-old Chelsea and England midfielder Danny Drinkwater. The current contracts for both players run out on 30 June. (Birmingham Mail)