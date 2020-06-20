France to allow up to 5,000 fans to watch sport in stadiums

  • From the section Sport
PSG fans
Paris St-Germain were crowned Ligue 1 champions when the season was cancelled

Stadiums will re-open to fans in France from 11 July as the country continues to lift coronavirus restrictions.

Up to 5,000 fans will be allowed in arenas to watch live sport - a figure that may increase later in the summer.

It means football's French Cup and League Cup finals could be played in front of supporters after both were postponed to a date yet to be decided because of the pandemic.

The Ligue 1 and 2 seasons were cancelled in April.

The French government said: "A further review of the national epidemiological situation will be carried out in mid-July to decide whether a loosening is possible for the second half of August."

In April, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe put a blanket ban on all sport until September but collective sports can now resume from Monday.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you