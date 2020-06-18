Transfer rumours: Luiz, Kante, Havertz, Sanchez, Coutinho, Dyche

Brazilian defender David Luiz's contract with Arsenal runs out on 30 June and his agent says the 33-year-old's future at the club will be sorted by the end of the week. (Talksport)

Luiz wants a two-year deal to stay with the Gunners but they are only prepared to extend his stay by 12 months. (Mail)

Chelsea are willing to sell France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 29, to help raise funds for further transfers following an agreement to sign Germany striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea's hopes of signing Bayer Leverkusen's attacking midfielder Kai Havertz could have improved with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid backing out of signing the 21-year-old Germany international. (Express)

Inter Milan are in talks with Manchester United about keeping Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 31, on loan for next season. (Sky Italia, via Mirror)

Arsenal and Manchester United are both interested in Roma winger Cengiz Under, with the 22-year-old Turkey winger set to cost about £27m. (Corriere dello Sport, via Mail)

Bayern Munich have agreed to extend Brazil playmaker Philippe Coutinho's loan from Barcelona beyond 30 June so that the 28-year-old can play in the final stages of this season's Champions League in August. (Sky Germany, via Mirror)

Everton look set to miss out on signing Gabriel Magalhaes, 22, from Lille as the Brazil defender is poised to join Italian side Napoli.(Footmercato, via Mail)

Everton are interested in South Korea defender Kim Min-jae, with the 23-year-old valued at £13.5m by Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan. (Guardian)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has criticised the club for not resolving the contract situations of a number of players, with five of his squad's deals running out on 30 June. (Telegraph)

Brazil's 35-year-old midfielder Fernandinho, whose contract with Manchester City runs until summer 2021, says he would like to finish his career in his homeland. (Gazeta do Povo, via Manchester Evening News)