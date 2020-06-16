Transfer rumours: Willian, Sancho, Bale, Allan, Silva, Dembele, Werner

Manchester United have made contact with Willian's representatives to negotiate a free transfer for the 31-year-old Brazil forward, who is out of contract at Chelsea this summer. (France Football - in French)

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has opened talks with former club Napoli over 29-year-old Portuguese midfielder Allan. (Express)

Ancelotti has also made an attempt to sign 35-year-old Paris St-Germain and Brazil defender Thiago Silva on a free transfer, once his contract ends this summer. (Express)

Gareth Bale's relationship with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reached the point of no return, but the 30-year-old Wales forward remains happy in the Spanish capital. (Marca)

Jadon Sancho's future at Borussia Dortmund remains uncertain after head coach Lucien Favre admitted the 20-year-old English forward was among players that could leave this summer. (Sky Sports)

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann insists Timo Werner, 24, is still in his side's plans for their Champions League campaign, despite the German forward having agreed a deal with Chelsea. (Mirror)

Leicester City have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Lyon's 23-year-old French striker Moussa Dembele. (France Football, via Leicestershire Live)

Chelsea have been boosted in their pursuit of Kai Havertz with Bayer Leverkusen saying they will not 'block' his exit, after the 21-year-old German midfielder said he wanted a new challenge. (Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger - in German)

Salary caps could be introduced in the EFL with clubs voting to reduce the threshold required to change financial rules. (Mail)