Transfer rumours: Sancho, Werner, Arrizabalaga, Upamecano, Jorginho
-
- From the section Gossip
Borussia Dortmund squad manager Sebastian Kehl has dismissed speculation linking Jadon Sancho with a move to Liverpool this summer. Manchester United are also interested in the 20-year-old England forward. (Mirror)
RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann says Timo Werner has no future at the club as the 24-year-old German forward waits to complete his move to Chelsea. (Mirror)
Kepa Arrizabalaga has nine games to prove his worth at Chelsea, with a number of high-profile replacements being considered for the 25-year-old goalkeeper. (Express)
Arsenal look set to win the race for French centre-back Dayot Upamecano, with Manchester United and Bayern Munich also interested in the 21-year-old RB Leipzig player. (Tuttosport - in Italian)
Jorginho and Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri have not spoken since the manager left Chelsea, but the 28-year-old midfielder has been continually linked with the Serie A side. (Daily Mail)
Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has dismissed rumours he will move to Arsenal, with the 22-year-old saying he would love to be part of a 10th successive title win with the Scottish club. (Daily Mail)
Juventus are confident of renewing Argentina forward Paulo Dybala's contract, with the 26-year-old requesting an £11m-per-year deal. (Goal)
Mainz manager Rouven Schroder says the club are in talks to keep Liverpool forward Taiwo Awoniyi. The 22-year-old Nigerian has been on loan at the Bundesliga side since last summer. (Goal)
Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, 33, has suggested he would be interested in a move to Inter Milan, saying he does not feel important at Barcelona. (Goal)
Striker Edinson Cavani, 33, will leave Paris St-Germain along with defender Thiago Silva, 35, at the end of August, the club's sporting director has confirmed. (Le Journal du Dimanche - in French and subscription only)