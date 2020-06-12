Transfer rumours: Ramsey, Fati, Chilwell, Soares, Schneiderlin, Havertz

Juventus are ready to sell Aaron Ramsey just a year after signing him from Arsenal as they try to save on his £400,000-a-week wages, with Manchester United a potential destination for the 29-year-old Wales midfielder. (Mail)

Barcelona director Xavier Vilajoana has denied the club held talks with Manchester United over a transfer for Ansu Fati and says the 17-year-old Spanish forward is not for sale. (Sport)

Leicester City may have to lower their asking price for 23-year-old left-back Ben Chilwell now the England international has made clear his desire to leave for Chelsea. (Evening Standard)

Portuguese right-back Cedric Soares, 28, could leave Arsenal without having a played a single match for them since joining on loan from Southampton in January. (Goal)

Supporting the movement Premier League players to wear 'Black Lives Matter' on back of shirts

Everton are waiting on Nice to make an offer for 30-year-old midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin, but they face a potential £17m loss on the Frenchman they bought from Manchester United. (Mail)

Former Germany and Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann has urged compatriot and Bayer Leverkusen forward Kai Havertz, 21, to turn down a move to Manchester United and join Chelsea. (Mirror)

Thirty-four-year-old Real Madrid and Spain defender Sergio Ramos "dreams" of retiring at the Bernabeu despite not having been offered an extension on his current contract, which ends next summer. (Marca)

Burnley's English midfielder Dwight McNeil, 20, has been told by his father to forget about interest from Manchester United and Leicester City and remain with the Clarets. (Sun)

Real Madrid are keen to sign 29-year-old France international N'Golo Kante from Chelsea with an offer up to £71m for the midfielder. (AS - in Spanish)