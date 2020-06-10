Transfer rumours: Sancho, Zaha, Bertrand, Fraser, Cazorla,

Borussia Dortmund will demand £115m for 20-year-old England winger Jadon Sancho. (Telegraph)

Crystal Palace's Ivorian winger Wilfried Zaha, 27 is attracting interest from Paris St-Germain. (90 Min)

Southampton are planning contract talks with English left-back Ryan Bertrand, 30, amid mounting interest from Leicester.(Daily Mail)

Bournemouth's Polish keeper Artur Boruc, 40, English midfielder Andrew Surman, 33, and English defenders Simon Francis, 35, and Charlie Daniels, 33, are set to sign short-term deals. (Bournemouth Echo)

Scottish midfielder Ryan Fraser, 26, is set to reject the offer of a short-term Bournemouth deal, meaning he can leave for free in summer. (Sun)

The chances of Chris Hughton returning to manage Birmingham are slim. (Birmingham Mail)

Manchester United will face West Brom in two games at Old Trafford on Friday, as they prepare for the return of the Premier League. (Telegraph)

Spanish Villarreal midfielder Santi Cazorla, 35, says he has made a decision on his future - but is not revealing anything yet. The former Arsenal player is out of contract this summer. (Cadena Ser via Mirror)

Leicester City are set to become the latest Premier League club to inject further funds into their women's team with the aim of promotion from the Championship - the second tier of women's football. (Times - subscription required)

Real Madrid's chiefs have politely turned down the offer of playing their final six home games at the Wanda Metropolitano - the stadium of rivals Atletico Madrid. Real's home the Santiago Bernabeu is currently being redeveloped. (Marca)

Former Newcastle United manager Steve McClaren has warned supporters to reserve judgement on their potential new owners until they are in charge. (Talksport)