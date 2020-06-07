Transfer rumours: Chilwell, Koulibaly, Martinez, Pjanic, Zaniolo, Rakitic

Manchester City are ready to compete with Chelsea to sign Leicester City's 23-year-old England defender Ben Chilwell if he becomes available. (Telegraph)

Napoli will not lower their £100m valuation of 28-year-old Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly - who has been linked with Manchester United - despite the financial issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (Mirror)

Manchester United and Real Madrid are monitoring the situation of Inter Milan's Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 22, after talks over a move to Barcelona stalled. (Marca via Mirror)

Juventus'Bosnia-Herzegovina midfielder Miralem Pjanic, 30, has rejected offers from Chelsea and Paris St-Germain because he wants to join Barcelona. (Marca)

Tottenham have pulled out of a move for 20-year-old Italy midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo because of Roma's £62m valuation. (Star)

Manager Neil Lennon says Celtic are in talks over a new contract with 22-year-old Frenchman Odsonne Edouard, who has been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United. (Mail)

Spanish utility player Angelino, 23, is set to return to Manchester City after his loan spell at RB Leipzig, who cannot pay £25m. (Manchester Evening News)

Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Ballack has backed the decision to sign 24-year-old Germany striker Timo Werner from RB Leipzig and believes the 24-year-old will adapt quickly to the Premier League. (Sky Germany)

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 32, intends to stay at Barcelona until his contract runs out in the summer of 2021 despite reports suggesting he will leave earlier. (Goal)

Paris St-Germain midfielder Ander Herrera, 30, says Uruguay team-mate Edinson Cavani, whose contract runs out this summer, wants to play in Spain. Striker Cavani, 33, has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid. (Diario As via Mail)

Manchester United's 19-year-old defender Brandon Williams is at the centre of a battle between two agents who want to sign him. (Mirror)