Transfer rumours: Sancho, Dembele, Rojo, Neymar, Fraser

Real Madrid are interested in Borussia Dortmund's 20-year-old English winger Jadon Sancho. (AS)

Juventus have approached Barcelona with a view to signing French attacker Ousmane Dembele, 23, on loan this summer. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's hopes of boosting transfer funds through the sales of Argentine defender Marcos Rojo, 30, the 30-year-old English centre-back Chris Smalling and Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez, 31, are set to be hit by the financial impact of coronavirus. (Evening Standard)

Rojo is set to return to United as the club go for a Champions League spot with Estudiantes coach Leandro Desabato admitting the defender is "unlikely" to see out his loan spell. (FM Radio Late 93.1 via Mail)

Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser, 26, who is set to leave the club for free in the summer, could be one of the most in-demand players in the league. (The Athletic - subscription only)

Better not call Saul This man has trolled a lot of people The Spanish midfielder has announced his new club... they're not in the Premier League

Paris St-Germain want 175m euros (£156m) in cash from Barcelona for 28-year-old Brazil forward Neymar. (Sport - in Spanish)

Viewers will be given the option of hearing fake crowd noise when the Premier League returns. (Mirror)

German 'Mono' Burgos, 51, confirms he will leave his role as assistant coach at Atletico Madrid at the end of the season to pursue a career as a head coach. (Marca)

Argentine football legend Diego Maradona, 59, will remain as coach of Argentine side Gimnasia y Esgrima until the end of the 2020-2021 season after extending his contract. (Reuters)

A group of Manchester City supporters will vent their anger towards Uefa on Friday by unveiling a huge banner protesting against the governing body's treatment of the club. (The Times)

Jesse Marsch, Red Bull Salzburg's 46-year-old American coach, has been touted a successor to Lucien Favre at Borussia Dortmund. (Bild - in German)