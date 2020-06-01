Transfer rumours: Messi, Willian, Werner, Ighalo, Luiz, Wilson

Chelsea are considering switching their attentions to signing RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, 24, if the Germany international indicates a willingness to move. (ESPN)

Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi, 32, will stay at Barcelona next season after a clause allowing the Argentina striker to leave the club for free this summer expired. (Standard)

Real Madrid have rejected the chance to sign Chelsea winger Willian, 31, on a free transfer. The Brazil international's contract at Stamford Bridge expires this summer. (Mirror)

Manchester United will pay £10.5m for extending 30-year-old Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo's loan deal until January - a £6m fee going to Shanghai Shenhua and £130,000-a-week in wages. (Mail)

Liverpool are in discussions to extend the loan deals of 23-year-old Welsh midfielder Harry Wilson at Bournemouth and English striker Rhian Brewster, 20, at Swansea until the end of the season. (Telegraph)

Arsenal are ready to offer Brazilian defender David Luiz, 33, a new one year contract but reducing his current £130,000-a-week deal. (Mirror)

England manager Gareth Southgate will not attend Premier League matches when the season resumes as he feels his presence is not essential at stadiums. (Star)

Premier League clubs will discuss the possibility of in-game TV interviews with managers and coaches during breaks in play in a meeting on Thursday. (Express)

Chelsea have submitted a proposal to the Premier League to increase the maximum number of substitutes permitted on the bench from seven to nine for the remainder of the season. (Mail)