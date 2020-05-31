Transfer rumours: Sane, Havertz, Telles, Osimhen, Werner, Camavinga

Bayern Munich want to sign Manchester City and Germany winger Leroy Sane, 24, and compatriot Kai Havertz, 20, from Bayer Leverkusen as part of "a new era" at the club, says their deputy chairman. (Bayern 1, via Evening Standard)

Chelsea lead Paris St-Germain to sign Porto's Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 27. (Tuttosport via Express)

Lille have received multiple offers for striker Victor Osimhen. Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal are among the clubs interested in the Nigerian, 21. (Mail)

RB Leipzig striker and Liverpool target Tino Werner has made a clear decision on his future in transfer talks, says Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio. Ausiollo said the German 24, "would not come to us". (Daily Star)

Arsenal are the favourites to sign Napoli and Poli striker Arkadiusz Milik, 26, but face competition from Juventus.(La Repubblica via Daily Star)

Manchester United believe agent Mino Raiola is the only person who wants Paul Pogba to leave the club in the summer. France midfielder Pogba, 27, has been linked with Real Madrid and Juventus.(Times - subscription required)

Rennes have ruled out selling Liverpool and Real Madrid target Eduardo Camavinga this summer. The midfielder, 17, has also been linked with Manchester United. (RTL via Evening Standard)

'Football's bewildering talent' Gary Lineker on why we should love Lionel Messi more than ever

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott turned down the chance to join Real Madrid. The Englishman, 17, was invited to meet Sergio Ramos in an attempt to get him to join. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Barcelona will seek a £9m loan fee from any Premier League club for Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho. The 27-year-old has an asking price of £71m. (Mundo Deportivo via Mirror)

Atletico Madrid midfielder and Manchester United target Saul Niguez says he will "announce a new club" in three days. The Spaniard, 25, has a £130m release clause in his contract. (Manchester Evening News)

Everton are expected to recall Danish goalkeeper Jonas Lossl, 31, at the end of his loan spell at Championship side Huddersfield Town. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Celtic are considering signing Manchester City and Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, 37. (Times - in Spanish)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard says he will "refresh" the club's squad during the summer transfer window. (Mail)

Inter Milan say they want to keep on-loan Manchester United striker Alexis Sanchez beyond 30 June. The Chilean, 31, is contracted to the Serie A side until the end of the season. (Sky Sports Italia via Talksport)

Brighton are hoping to team up with West Brom and Burton and trademark the word 'Albion' to protect fans from fake merchandise. (Telegraph - subscription required)