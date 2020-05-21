Transfer rumours: Umtiti, Koulibaly, Pjanic, Haaland, Rabiot

Barcelona have lowered their valuation of 26-year-old French defender Samuel Umtiti to just £27m, amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal. (Sport - in Spanish)

United have made recruiting a new centre-back their top priority this summer, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has a clear path to signing Napoli's 28-year-old Senegal international Kalidou Koulibaly, with Paris St-Germain no longer interested. (Express)

Juventus and Bosnia-Herzegovina midfielder Miralem Pjanic, 30, will turn down a move to the Premier League this summer, with Chelsea among the clubs interested. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Real Madrid and Manchester United could be forced to wait two years to sign 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, with the Norwegian's 75m euro release clause not active until 2022. (Evening Standard)

Arsenal are planning a £25m transfer move for Dortmund's 24-year-old Switzerland defender Manuel Akanji, after talks began in January. (Sun)

Meanwhile, the Gunners have joined Everton in targeting Juventus' French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 25, and hope he can form a partnership with compatriot Matteo Guendouzi, 21. (Le10 Sport - in French)

Tottenham Hotspur's 29-year-old defender Danny Rose, who is on loan at Newcastle United, has revealed he wants to play for Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers - but joked that Foxes left-back and England team-mate Ben Chilwell, 22, would "have to be bought first". (Mail)

Paris St-Germain remain open to signing Arsenal's 30-year-old Gabon forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who has one year left on his contract at Emirates Stadium. (Le10 Sport - in French)

Leicester lead Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton in the pursuit of Celtic and Norway defender Kristoffer Ajer, 22. (90min.com)

Dortmund and Germany midfielder Emre Can, 26, says he would never sign for Manchester United because his "heart would not allow it" after playing for Liverpool. (Bild, via Mirror)

Crystal Palace are ready to make a move for Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser. The player favours a move to Tottenham, but manager Jose Mourinho is unconvinced of the 26-year-old Scotland international's suitability for a top-six club. (Express)

Manchester United are putting together a £10m package for Sporting Lisbon's 17-year-old Portuguese left-back Nuno Mendes, after former Old Trafford winger Nani recommended his compatriot. (Star)