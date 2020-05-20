Transfer rumours: Sane, Moses, Jorginho, Werner, Ighalo, Lemar

Manchester City and Germany forward Leroy Sane, 24, has the number 10 shirt reserved for him at Bayern Munich next season. (Mirror)

Chelsea are struggling to offload Victor Moses as Inter Milan refuse to pay the £10.75m asking price for the 29-year-old Nigerian winger. (Sun)

Jorginho's agent insists the Italian midfielder is happy at Chelsea and claims Juventus have not made an approach for the 28-year-old. (Metro)

Trabzonspor's Turkish goalkeeper and Leicester City target Ugurcan Cakir, 24, has been the subject of a 20m euros bid from Spanish side Sevilla. (Leicestershire Live)

Liverpool are ready to sell three players this summer in order to fund a £52m move for 24-year-old RB Leipzig and Germany forward Timo Werner. (Athletic - subscription required)

Manchester United would like to keep 30-year-old striker Odion Ighalo, on loan from Shanghai Shenhua, but they are "relaxed" over the Nigerian's future after Marcus Rashford's return to fitness. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal are considering a swap deal with Atletico Madrid that would see 28-year-old French striker Alexandre Lacazette moving to Spain, and compatriot Thomas Lemar, 24, coming the other way. (AS - in Spanish)

Neymar, 28, will not leave Paris St-Germain to rejoin Barcelona this summer because of the impact of coronavirus on football finances, says the Brazil forward's agent. (Star)

The EFL's leaders are confident that support for the Championship to restart, even from relegation-threatened clubs such as Middlesbrough, will mean the season resumes next month. (Times - subscription required)

Early rounds of the Carabao Cup are under threat if next season does not get under way before the beginning of September. (Telegraph - subscription required)