Vote for your best British women's sport moment of all time

With the continued absence of live sport, we can't help but reminisce about some of the incredible moments it's brought us.

Moments when the whole country stopped, then erupted in celebration when a gold medal was sealed, a goal scored or a World Cup won.

But of all the British women's sport moments, which is the best?

We asked athletes and pundits to nominate a moment from their sport and now it's down to you. Read the options and then cast your vote at the bottom of the page.

If you think we've missed something, you can have your say by getting involved using #BBCGameChangers when we reveal the results in a live text from 16:30 BST on Thursday, 28 May.

Athletics - Jessica Ennis-Hill's heptathlon gold, London 2012

Jeanette Kwakye, former Team GB Olympian and British sprinter

There are so many moments in athletics but I've gone with Jessica Ennis-Hill at the London 2012 Olympic Games. What she did over those two days will sit with me forever. It was just unreal for her to come in as the face of the Games at a home Olympics and to pull off such performances over those two days was just remarkable. I have never seen anything like it.

Boxing - Jane Couch taking on the British Boxing Board of Control, 1998

Natasha Jonas, first British female boxer to compete at an Olympic Games

The game-changing moment in our sport was when Jane Couch took on the British Boxing Board of Control in 1998. She won her legal battle which meant females could box in Britain. That was monumental for us because for the first time ever we were recognised as a sport, we could compete alongside the men and have safety of governance. It broke down a lot of barriers and challenged a lot of stereotypes and she made it easier for the women behind her to follow in her footsteps.

Cricket - England's 2017 World Cup win

Kate Cross, England and Lancashire cricketer

My best British women's sporting moment for cricket has to be the 2017 World Cup. To win a World Cup is unbelievably special but to do it on home soil in front of your family and friends and a packed house at Lord's is just phenomenal. I know it is a moment that the girls who played in that game will remember for a lifetime. Given the history of women not initially being allowed to play cricket at Lord's, it was even more special for the women's game.

Cycling - Women's madison at the 2017 Track Cycling World Championships

Katie Archibald, track cyclist for Team GB

The 2017 Track Cycling World Championships was the first time in women's track cycling history that a full programme was contested by men and women at Worlds. My career spans only a small blip of that history and yet I have still been party to more than enough of the degrading attitudes so often attached to female riders about whether we should be trusted to compete in such a taxing and technical event as the madison. That attitude is now a minority voice and that first World Championships madison in 2017 was another wave in the growing tide of respect for women's sport and for us as competitors.

Darts - Fallon Sherrock at the 2020 PDC World Championship

Peter Wright, reigning PDC world champion

My best women's sporting moment is Fallon Sherrock winning her first game at the PDC World Championship against Ted Evetts. It was absolutely fantastic, up against men, long-distance with all the pressure from the TV cameras and all the news round the world. She did fantastically.

Disability sport - Ellie Simmonds' 400m freestyle gold at London 2012

Kate Grey, former Paralympic swimmer and BBC Sport reporter

There are so many to choose from in the world of Paralympic sport but for me as a former swimmer it has to be Ellie Simmonds winning gold in London 2012 in the 400m freestyle. Four years earlier, Ellie shot to fame when she won gold in Beijing at just 13 years old but this time all the pressure was on her. She was the poster girl for London 2012 and had a big race on her hands against America's Victoria Arlen. It was a fantastic race to watch - Ellie pulled away in the final stages and when she touched the wall to take the gold, she just broke down into tears and the whole stadium erupted.

Football - Team GB at London 2012

Kelly Smith, former Arsenal and England forward

There was a big shift in momentum at the 2012 Olympics, which I was fortunate enough to play in. So many people came out to support the women's game. Playing against Brazil at Wembley in front of 75,000 people was a surreal experience. We won the game and that's a memory that really sticks out for me during those Olympic times.

Golf - Team Europe's win at the 2019 Solheim Cup

Catriona Matthew, captain of Team Europe at the 2019 Solheim Cup

Being the captain at the Solheim Cup at Gleneagles in 2019 and winning on home soil, with it coming down to the last match, the last putt and the last green. I think it is the best moment for the excitement, the huge crowds we had there, coming down to Suzann Pettersen - who was a controversial pick having not played a lot herself in 18 months due to the birth of her first son. That is the best moment I have witnessed in the last 20 years of women's golf.

Gymnastics - Beth Tweddle's bronze at London 2012

Craig Heap, Olympian and double Commonwealth Games gold medallist

Beth Tweddle's bar routine in the London 2012 Olympic Games made history as she became the first British female gymnast to win an Olympic medal. One hundred days before the 2012 Olympic Games, she injured her cartilage and ended up needing surgery in her knee. So probably not the best preparation. But talk about being a trailblazer, Beth was the first female gymnast in Great Britain to become European champion and the first British female gymnast to become a world champion.

Hockey - Team GB's gold at Rio 2016

Tess Howard, England and Great Britain hockey player

When Great Britain won hockey gold at Rio 2016, it was truly game-changing for our sport. Ten million people watched it live on the BBC. I was 17 at the time and I remember being curled up in bed watching it on my phone, praying that the connection held as the seconds ticked down to the 3-3 draw. When they stood up to the penalty shootouts I knew something special was about to happen and as soon as that ball went in for Hollie Pearne-Webb's final goal it felt like the whole hockey community just erupted. It has done more than just bring home a gold medal for Team GB, it's inspired a nation of young girls and women across the country to pick up a stick and now we have a 50-50 gender split, which is powering the way forward.

Horse racing - Hayley Turner wins Silver Saddle at 2018 Shergar Cup

Khadijah Mellah, the first British Hijabi jockey and winner of the 2019 Magnolia Cup last year

My best British women's sporting moment for horse racing has to be when Hayley Turner won the Silver Saddle for top jockey and her team won the overall Shergar Cup, mainly because she is a massive inspiration and role model to me but also because she beat the boys.

Netball - England's gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games

Serena Guthrie, capped 98 times for England netball

My favourite moment for netball has got to be the 2018 Commonwealth Games final on the Gold Coast in Australia. We won by one against the hosts in the dying moments of the game. It was so intense and so incredible.

Rowing - Katherine Grainger and Anna Watkins' double sculls gold at London 2012

Vicky Thornley, Rio 2016 double sculls silver medallist

There have been some great moments in British women's rowing but my favourite has to be Dame Katherine Grainger winning an Olympic gold medal at London 2012 alongside Anna Watkins in the double scull. There was a lot of pressure for Katherine and Anna coming into those Games. They had been unbeaten in the double for the last three years. They stepped up on the biggest sporting stage and took the gold medal in amazing style. I remember being in tears when they crossed the line in first place.

Rugby Union - England's 2014 World Cup win

Sarah Hunter, England women's rugby union captain

The 2014 World Cup win was a very special occasion for myself, personally, having played in the game and fulfilled a lifetime dream of becoming a world champion. It was also a historic moment for women's rugby in England. Winning the World Cup grew the game enormously throughout the country for women and girls. Not only did it help women's rugby union but I strongly believe that it catapulted female British team sports into the limelight, so much so that England's women's rugby union team won team of the year at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards.

Snooker - Reanne Evans at 2019 Champion of Champions

Shaun Murphy, 2005 world champion

My best British women's sporting moment is Reanne Evans' performance in this season's Champion of Champions event. Making her debut in the tournament, she came back from 3-0 behind against me to force a deciding frame and very nearly went on to win the match. She's a 12-time champion of the world. That's five more than Stephen Hendry, that's 11 more than me.

Swimming - Rebecca Adlington's 800m freestyle gold at Beijing 2008

Steve Parry, Olympic butterfly bronze medallist

It has to be Rebecca Adlington's 2008 Olympic 800m freestyle. She won by so much that you couldn't even see on the camera shot any of her competitors in the race. She also broke a decade-old world record. It was an absolutely phenomenal performance. Earlier in the week, she had won the 400m freestyle as well. It was one of the best swimming performances that I have ever seen and probably one of the most inspirational moments I have ever witnessed.

Tennis - Virginia Wade's Wimbledon win in 1977

Jo Durie, former world number five tennis player

I actually played Virginia Wade in the first round at Wimbledon in 1977. She was an idol of mine growing up, getting into the sport and I just couldn't believe I was to play her, first round, court two. I watched her progress through the tournament and I was very nervous at the end when she was in the final because it was a bit of a nervy affair, the Queen was there. It was a huge moment for British women's tennis at the time to see whether Virginia Wade could hold her nerve and win the day and of course she did, a fabulous effort and it inspired me.

Winter sports - Jenny Jones' snowboard bronze at Sochi 2014

Aimee Fuller, Olympic snowboarder

My team-mate and good friend Jenny Jones has had an amazing career, winning multiple X Games golds. Sochi 2014 was the first time our sport was put on the world stage at a Winter Olympics so to see her take the bronze, it was as though she had won the Olympics. It was a huge landmark in her career and in British winter sports as it was the first ever British Winter Olympic medal on snow.