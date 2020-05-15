Transfer rumours: Jesus, Sane, Kroos, Weghorst, Vinicius, Torreira

Manchester City are set to give Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus a new deal worth £120,000-per-week in the face of interest for the 23-year-old from Juventus. (Sun)

But City are prepared to sell attacking midfielder Leroy Sane this summer, despite their tough stance with Bayern Munich over the 24-year-old German. Sane's contract enters its final 12 months at the end of the season. (Evening Standard)

Germany midfielder Toni Kroos, 30, has ruled out a possible reunion with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and says he expects to finish his career with Real Madrid. (Eurosport)

Tottenham Hotspur target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has no plans to force a move away from Lazio this summer and the 25-year-old Serbia play maker could be rewarded for his loyalty with a new £3.5m-a-year contract. (Corriere dello Sport via HITC)

Wolfsburg's Dutch striker Wout Weghorst has revealed he has ambitions to play in England with the 27-year-old saying Liverpool are a club he finds "very special". (Goal)

Liverpool are ready to make a move for 17-year-old Brazilian striker Talles Magno. The teenager, who has been compared to compatriot Neymar, is already a first-team regular at Brazilian side Vasco da Gama. (Mirror)

Newcastle are in talks over a £21.25m deal for Inter Milan star Valentino Lazaro after the Austria winger impressed during a loan spell at the club this season. (Sun)

Wolves are not expected to break the bank on individual players this summer despite reports linking them with a £53m swoop for Benfica's Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius, 25. (Express and Star)

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira's agent has claimed that the 24-year-old is keen to leave the Emirates Stadium and return to Italy. (Tuttomercatoweb via Metro)

Former Gunners boss Unai Emery has claimed he was forced to sign winger Nicolas Pepe, 25, for Arsenal - and revealed he would have preferred forward Wilfried Zaha, 27, after holding talks with the Crystal Palace star. (Mail)

Real Madrid remain keen to sign Erling Braut Haaland and will watch the 19-year-old striker on Saturday when Borussia Dortmund return to Bundesliga action. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Chelsea are ready to offload several first-team players to help fund a summer rebuild but are expected to resist any offers for midfield duo N'Golo Kante, 29, and Jorginho, 28. (ESPN)

Leicester City will resist any offers for Wilfred Ndidi in the transfer window amid speculation linking the 23-year-old Nigerian midfielder with French champions Paris St-Germain and Manchester United. (All-Nigeria Soccer)

Barcelona are looking again at Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz. The 20-year-old has been linked with Liverpool but Barca remain keen. (Sport1 - in German)

Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham, 16, who has been linked with a move to Manchester United, could be joined there by younger brother Jobe, 15. (Mail)

Lionel Messi's cousin has voiced security concerns over a potential return to Newell's Old Boys for the 32-year-old Barcelona superstar who wants to end his playing career in Argentina. (Star)