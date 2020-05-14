Sunday Times Rich List: Lewis Hamilton Britain's wealthiest sports star

Mercedes driver Hamilton won a sixth world title last year

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton has been named Britain's wealthiest sports star in the 2020 Sunday Times Rich List.

The 35-year-old's wealth increased by £37m in the past year to £224m, making him the wealthiest sportsperson in the list's 32-year history.

Golfer Rory McIlroy - worth £170m - was the only other sports star in the main list of Britain's 1,000 richest people.

Sport dominated the Young Rich List with 18 of the 50 places.

Boxer Anthony Joshua is the only non-footballer on the list, made up of those aged 30 or under.

The 30-year-old is worth £107m with Real Madrid and Wales forward Gareth Bale - also 30 - the only sportsperson ahead of him.