Transfer rumours: Ozil, Ceballos, Todibo, Gomes, Vinicius, Mahrez

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, 31, will not leave the club this summer and instead see out the remaining year left on his Gunners contract. (Fanatik, via Football London)

Arsenal hope to keep on-loan Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, 23, until the current Premier League season can be finished, but are not planning to extend the Spain international’s deal with the club for another campaign. (El Confidencial, via Metro)

RB Leipzig have joined Everton in wanting to sign 20-year-old French defender Jean-Clair Todibo from Barcelona. (HITC)

Manchester United are interested in signing 19-year-old Argentine playmaker Thiago Almada, who has also been linked with Arsenal, from Velez Sarsfield. (Tutto Mercato Web, via Express)

Manchester United have yet to agree a new deal with 19-year-old midfielder Angel Gomes, whose contract with the club runs out at the end of June. (Goal)

Benfica striker Carlos Vinicius is a target for Manchester United, with the 25-year-old Brazilian having an £88m release clause. (Sun)

Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 29, says Liverpool were interested in signing him before he joined Manchester City from Leicester City but the Reds dropped their interest after bringing in Mohamed Salah from Roma. (Bein Sports, via Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea are confident of securing youngster Charlie Webster, who is believed to be a target for Borussia Dortmund, on a professional contract when he turns 17 next January. (Telegraph)