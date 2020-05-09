Transfer rumours: Meunier, De Gea, Martinez, Milinkovic-Savic, Magno, Saka

Football gossip

Tottenham are currently leading Manchester United in the race to sign Paris St-Germain's Belgium right-back Thomas Meunier, 28. (Sun)

Manchester United are considering replacements for David de Gea, even though the 29-year-old Spain goalkeeper signed a new four-year contract in September. (Mirror)

Manchester United are preparing an offer for Inter Milan's Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez, but Barcelona and PSG are also interested in the 22-year-old. (Express)

The Red Devils, Chelsea and Tottenham are all interested in Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 25. (Caught Offside)

Liverpool are prepared to make a move for 17-year-old Brazilian forward Talles Magno, who plays for Rio de Janeiro side Vasco de Gama. (Star)

Liverpool could also swoop in for Arsenal left-back Bukayo Saka, with the English 18-year-old’s contract talks on hold. (Sun)

The Reds' Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella, 22, will join Ligue 1 side Nantes when his contract at Anfield expires this summer. (Football 365)

Tottenham should sign Bournemouth’s Scottish winger Ryan Fraser, 26, on a free transfer this summer, says former Spurs striker Darren Bent. (Express)

Real Madrid’s 23-year-old Spain playmaker Dani Ceballos, who is on loan at Arsenal, has shut down rumours linking him to Sevilla with a Donald Trump GIF. (Sun)

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Liverpool will always be recognised as Premier League champions, even if the season is cancelled. (TalkSport via Express)

