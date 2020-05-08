Classic World Cup action, women's FA Cup rewinds & an Ashes thriller - what's on BBC Sport this weekend?

David Platt was one of England's key players at the 1990 World Cup

Sports fans, we're here for you this weekend (and always).

Stuck indoors on the Bank Holiday weekend? We have plenty of top sports action to help make the time fly.

Watch England face Cameroon in a nail-biter of a quarter-final from the Italia '90 World Cup. There's also the chance to relive a classic Ashes Test match at Edgbaston from 2005 and we'll be showing a string of Women's FA Cup Finals from recent history.

Plus, the Quarantine Quiz returns on Saturday, with guest Chris Hughes from Love Island co-hosting with BBC Sport's Liam Loftus.

Here are the choice cuts from the weekend…

Friday, 9 May (all times BST)

12:00, 5 Live Sport Extra - 2005 Edgbaston Ashes Test

Commentary from England's Ashes Test win over Australia at Edgbaston is being replayed in full for the first time since its original live broadcast. One of the greatest Test matches in Ashes history, this victory saw England, captained by future TMS summariser Michael Vaughan, beat Australia by two runs, which set the platform for one of the greatest Ashes series of all time. Friday's commentary is a replay of day two. Don't forget to tune in on Saturday, and especially Sunday for the nail-biting bit.

Media playback is not supported on this device Quarantine Quiz: Ovie Soko chooses between eggs and basketball

Saturday, 9 May

12:00, BBC One - Football Focus

Dan Walker speaks with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, Reece Parkinson catches up with Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham, there's a VE Day film from Southampton, and we have the latest on the soon-to-return Bundesliga. Plus, your goals at home and a classic match from the archive.

12:30, BBC One - Women's FA Cup Rewind

Highlights from the best Women's FA Cup Finals of the past 10 years on the day that should have been the 50th Women's FA Cup final, including Chelsea v Arsenal (2018), Manchester City v Birmingham (2017), Chelsea v Birmingham City (2012) and Arsenal v Manchester City (2010)

16:20, BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport online - Formula E Race At Home Challenge

17:00, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online - ePremier League Invitational Tournament

Live action from the semi-finals and final.

Media playback is not supported on this device England's Jofra Archer impresses on first day of Fifa tournament

19.00, BBC Sport online & BBC Sport YouTube Channel - BBC Sport Quarantine Quiz

Sports super fan, TV presenter and former Love Island contestant Chris Hughes joins Liam Loftus for this Saturday's BBC Sport 'Quarantine Quiz'. Liam and Chris will test your sports and entertainment knowledge over three rounds on the BBC Sport website and YouTube channel. Send in your questions and shout-outs for Chris by using the hashtag #BBCSPORTQUIZ.

22:20, BBC One - Match Of The Day: Top 10: Ballon d'Or winners in the Premier League era

Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer debate the top 10 Ballon d'Or winners in the Premier League era. It's an eye-watering list. Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among the contenders, but will there be unanimous agreement on the number one spot?

All episodes available on BBC Sounds, with best players outside of the 'big six' clubs also available on BBC iPlayer.

Sunday, 10 May

15:00, BBC Sport online, Red Button, BBC iPlayer - World Cup 1990 Rewind

Relive, in full, a classic from Italia 90, as Sir Bobby Robson's England took on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a thrilling World Cup quarter-final full of goals and drama, including two in five minutes from Cameroon and a couple of penalties scored by some striker called Gary Lineker.

Recently added to the sport section of BBC iPlayer are:

• Bill McLaren: The Voice - Tribute to rugby commentator Bill McLaren, celebrating his 50-year career

• The Frost Interview: Muhammad Ali - First transmitted in 1974, Sir David Frost interviews the legendary former world heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali.

• OJ: Made In America - Five-part series and winner of the 2017 Academy Award for Best Documentary chronicling the rise and fall of OJ Simpson.

More can be found on BBC iPlayer here.