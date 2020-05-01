Sport on the BBC: Quarantine Quiz is back - plus what else is on this weekend

Media playback is not supported on this device Quarantine and Chill: Seven incredible Team GB stay-at-home Olympics clips

Love Island and GB basketball star Ovie Soko will join Liam Loftus for Saturday’s Quarantine Quiz - plus there are some classic World Cup grudge matches between England and Argentina on the BBC this weekend.

No live sport does NOT have to mean no fun!

Sport lovers, we’ve got you covered, with all kinds going on, including replays of classic matches from the 1998 and 2002 football World Cups, the next edition of our Quarantine Quiz and the chance to relive an absolute classic from the Crucible - the 1985 World Championship final between Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor.

Liam and Ovie will test your sports and entertainment knowledge over three rounds from 19:00 BST on Saturday, live on the BBC Sport website and YouTube channel.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I love the costume change!' Broad reveals what happened when girlfriend Mollie King first saw him play

Here are some other top picks from the weekend....

Saturday, 2 May

12:00, BBC One – Football Focus

Glenn Murray talks returning to Brighton’s training ground and we get the latest from the European leagues with Schalke's Rabbi Matondo.

Plus, Everton goal machine Dominic Calvert-Lewin picks his top tunes with MOTDx's Reece Parkinson. Strictly bangers only.

13:15, BBC One – World Cup Rewind

Guy Mowbray looks back at some of the most exciting World Cup matches. There's a tasty affair between England and Argentina at the 1998 World Cup in France with a spot in the quarter-finals at stake. Features: THAT David Beckham card, THAT wonder goal from Michael Owen and ANOTHER nail-biting penalty shootout for England.

Penalties also decided West Germany's meeting with France at the 1982 World Cup. But this semi-final showdown had so much more than the shootout that ultimately decided it. French captain Michel Platini has since described the topsy-turvy encounter as his "most beautiful game". Mega excited.

14:00, BBC Radio 5 Live – A Question Of Sport

Team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell will be joined by former middle-distance runner and commentator Steve Cram and Everton and England midfielder Izzy Christiansen.

19:00, BBC Sport online & BBC Sport YouTube Channel – BBC Sport Quarantine Quiz

22:20, BBC One – Match Of The Day: Top 10 - Best Players Outside The Big Six

Gary Lineker, Ian Wright and Alan Shearer debate the top 10 Premier League players never to have played for one of the big six clubs (Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hostpur). The list includes Gary Speed, Matt le Tissier, Jamie Vardy and Paolo di Canio - but who will be voted number one?

Expect lively debate.

All episodes available on BBC Sounds, with Top 10 Bonkers Moments also currently on BBC iPlayer.

23:00, BBC One - Match Of Their Day

The Match of the Day pundits take over, choosing three matches from the archives and revealing some of the stories behind each game to Lineker.

This week, it's the turn of Martin Keown who looks back on winning the Premier League with Arsenal in 1997-98 and 2002-03, plus Leicester City's fairytale title success.

Plus, there’s all the usual goals at home and classic matches.

Sunday, 3 May

14:00, BBC Two - World Snooker: Crucible Classics

Hazel Irvine relives the most famous Crucible final, often referred to as the "black-ball final", from 1985 between Steve Davis and Dennis Taylor. It finished well past midnight and was watched by an audience of 18.5 million. Davis, a three-time winner and world number one, was expected to beat Taylor with ease, especially after opening up an 8-0 lead. But, remarkably, Taylor fought his way back into the match, forcing a deciding frame. And the rest is history.

Crucible Classics will continue on BBC Two on Monday, 4 May.

15:00, BBC Sport online, Red Button, BBC iPlayer - World Cup 2002 Rewind

A chance to watch the 2002 World Cup group game between England and old foes Argentina in full, a match which saw captain Beckham once again play a pivotal role - this time with an opportunity to redeem himself.

Recently added to the sport section of BBC iPlayer are:

Tries, Tackles & Title Dreams - Newsbeat goes behind the scenes with Harlequins, one of the UK's top rugby union clubs, to follow the highs and lows of the season - one in which England made the World Cup final and the sport was rocked by the Saracens salary cap scandal.

- Newsbeat goes behind the scenes with Harlequins, one of the UK's top rugby union clubs, to follow the highs and lows of the season - one in which England made the World Cup final and the sport was rocked by the Saracens salary cap scandal. The 1981 London Marathon: A Historical First - A look back at the first London Marathon, staged in 1981.

- A look back at the first London Marathon, staged in 1981. Playing To The Whistle - What's it like to be a referee at the very top level of Scottish football? Sportscene presenters join their rigorous winter training camp and find out if they have what it takes to make it.

Don't say we don't look after you!