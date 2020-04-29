Transfer rumours: Pochettino, Sane, Sancho, Ndombele, Pedro, Edouard

Mauricio Pochettino is the first choice of Newcastle's prospective new owners to replace Steve Bruce as manager and they are willing to pay him £19m per year. (Sky Sports)

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick held a 30-minute phone call with Manchester City and Germany winger Leroy Sane, 24, to discuss a potential transfer. (Bild, via Goal - in German)

Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, 20, is being offered the number seven shirt by Manchester United in a bid to tempt him to the club. (Mirror)

France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 23, is considering his future at Tottenham, with Barcelona reportedly interested. (Sky Sports)

Roma boss Paulo Fonseca wants to sign Chelsea and Spain winger Pedro, 32. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Arsenal have been told they must pay more than £25m if they want to land Celtic's French forward Odsonne Edouard, 22. (Express)

Napoli forward Dries Mertens, 32, is interested in a move to London, with Chelsea still keen on the Belgium international. (Mail)

How realistic is Project Restart? When Premier League club executives meet on Friday they will do so amid mounting unease over whether the season can resume at all...

Arsenal have reportedly made contact with Real Madrid over a potential deal for Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon. The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Sevilla. (ABC, via Star)

Leicester are interested in signing Saint-Etienne's French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 19. (Le10 Sport - in French)

AC Milan will look to sell former Spain goalkeeper Pepe Reina when the transfer market re-opens. The 37-year-old is currently on loan at Aston Villa. (Calciomercato)

Nigel Pearson will remain as Watford manager until the end of the season, when it resumes, despite his contract expiring in May. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal will look to make free transfers and swap deals during the summer transfer window because of the financial impact of coronavirus. (Mail)

Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 28, says he considered leaving the Blues after just one season because of the criticism he faced from fans. (FourFourTwo)