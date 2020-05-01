World Snooker Championship: Watch & vote for your shot of the decade
-
- From the section Sport
In normal times the World Snooker Championship final would have finished this Monday evening, bringing to a climax 17 days of stunning shots and precise pots.
To try to compensate for its absence, we've put together 10 shots from the last 10 years - one for each from 2010 - and want you to vote for your favourite.
There are some absolute crackers so it won't be easy. Watch the video above and then make your choice...
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
Video available to UK users only
More from snooker
- Watch Crucible classics on BBC Two, with the 1985 Dennis Taylor v Steve Davis black-ball final featuring on Sunday
- Watch all 10 World Championship 147s and test your knowledge
- Watch Ronnie O'Sullivan's record-breaking 147 in full
- Hendry and Davis relive Crucible classics
- Watch Crucible classics on BBC iPlayer