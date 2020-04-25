Isle of Man Sports Awards: Joe Reid and Yasmin Ingham take top honours

Yasmin Ingham said she was "trilled" to be crowned Isle of Man Sportswoman of the Year

Athlete Joe Reid and equestrian Yasmin Ingham have taken the top honours at the Isle of Man Sports Awards.

Reid, who took victory in the 800m final at the indoor championships in Birmingham and represented Great Britain at the European Championships, was named Sportsman of the Year.

Reid, 24, described the award as a "massive honour".

Meanwhile, Ingham said she was "thrilled to have won" Isle of Man Sportswoman of the Year.

The 22-year-old was crowned under-25 British eventing champion, becoming the first rider to secure all four youth titles.

Joe Reid said it was an honour to be named Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year

Roy Gelling was awarded the lifetime achievement award for his 65-year involvement in snooker on the island.

The online ceremony was held on Thursday and featured recorded contributions from the winners.

The original awards night, which had been due to take place at the Villa Marina in Douglas on 2 April, was cancelled because of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

Other winners included:

Isle of Man Sports Ambassador for 2019 - Tom Gandy (golf)

Under 21 Sportswoman - Amelia Sharpe (cycling)

Under 21 Sportsman - Will Draper (triathlon)

Sports Coach of the Year - Claire Battye (netball)

Disability Sportsperson of the Year - Chloe Chadwick (equestrian)

Sports Team of the Year - Isle of Man Junior Cycling Team (cycling)

Sure Sports Leader trophy - Leah Goddard (hockey)

Sports Administrator of the Year - Petra Atchison (athletics)

Veteran Sportsperson - Dave Norman (squash)

Executive chairman of Isle of Man Sport of Gary Corkhill said he hoped the digital awards had "provided a brief respite from the difficult times we are experiencing".

"I would like to offer my congratulations to all our winners and once again thank them for putting the island on the sporting map," he added.