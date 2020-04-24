BBC Sport's five things to do today

1. From double top to double hours for the NHS

Former world youth champion Keegan Brown has ditched his darts to help out during the coronavirus pandemic. Read his story.

2. Get ready for the big weekend quiz

BBC Sport's Quarantine Quiz is back on Saturday night, with Stuart Broad and Mollie King as co-hosts, and here's a bonus round to get you in the mood.

3. Spin it to win it

As part of BBC One charity special The Big Night In, sports stars such as Ben Stokes, Lucy Bronze, Owen Farrell, Troy Deeney, and Sam Quek took on the Big Night Spin challenge.

Media playback is not supported on this device Stokes, Farrell and Deeney: Sports stars take the Big Night Spin challenge

4. Core blimey!

MOTDx's Timbsy interviews Liverpool midfielder James Milner - while they have a "plank-off".

Media playback is not supported on this device Milner shows off core strength in 'plank-off' with Timbsy

5. The future of football?

Our colleagues at BBC Three chat to the creatives who have been imagining what some iconic football moments may have looked like without fans.

