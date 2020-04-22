BBC Sport's five things to do today

1. Read Wrighty's 'favourite' top 10

The Match of the Day team are back with what former England striker Ian Wright describes as his "favourite" list of the series - the one called "bonkers moments". Check it out and rank them yourself.

2. A low-key life at high altitude

Find out about the humble home life behind marathon world record holder Eliud Kipchoge's success.

3. Watch footballers working from home

In the latest episode of Quarantine & Chill, Liam Loftus takes a closer look at garden games and a Steven Gerrard 50/50 challenge.

Media playback is not supported on this device Liam Loftus is back with another episode of ‘Quarantine & Chill’

4.Who's bossing it on Fifa?

You can watch live coverage of the Premier League Invitational Fifa 20 tournament with us from today, but how has it gone so far?

Media playback is not supported on this device Big winners on day one of ePremier League tournament

5. Is Sean Dyche a secret wine connoisseur?

Find out in the latest Football Daily podcast