Irish Government rules out mass gatherings until end of August

A record crowd of over 56,000 attended last year's All-Ireland Ladies Football Final at Croke Park

The Irish Government says mass gatherings - including at sporting events - will not take place in the Republic until the end of August.

An Irish Government statement on Tuesday said that events with crowds of more than 5,000 would not be licensed until at least the end of the summer.

The news will lead to further doubts about whether sport will resume in the Republic in the near future.

All sport in Ireland has been on hold since early last month.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Irish Cabinet on Tuesday.

