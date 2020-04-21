BBC Sport's five things to do today

1. More painful than taking a punch?

Former WBC world champion Tony Bellew talks about the gruelling training routine he faced while taking part in TV show 'SAS Who Dares Wins Celebrity'.

2. Poulter in a fluster during virtual GP

Watch golfer Ian Poulter struggle to talk and race at the same time, crashing into a wall while being interviewed during the F1 Esports Virtual Grand Prix.

Virtual Formula 1: Ian Poulter crashes while being interviewed during Virtual GP

3. Not a fan of running? Try this

Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg hates running but has been able to make mowing the lawn and cleaning her windows part of her fitness routine.

"Running is literally like the worst thing ever invented"

4. 'Umpiring was my stage. I loved it'

Mark Chapman, Phil Tufnell and Michael Vaughan bring you an umpiring special, as they are joined by former Test umpire Ian Gould. One of the questions they ask... "Are you allowed toilet breaks?"

5. Who does it best on home turf?

Who has the best home record when it comes to Premier League history? Take this quiz to find out.

