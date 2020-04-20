BBC Sport's five things to do today

1. Tales of the unexpected

Liverpool were within touching distance of the title before the Premier League season was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. Will they get their chance to be crowned champions?

We look back at when teams have been denied glory by unexpected events.

2. Praise for #PlayersTogether

Watford captain Troy Deeney tells MOTDx's Josh Denzel how Liverpool's Jordan Henderson and James Milner were the driving force behind the #PlayersTogether initiative to help the NHS tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Media playback is not supported on this device Troy Deeney salutes Jordan Henderson & James Milner for #PlayersTogether

3. Keep fit and learn some MMA moves

Bellator fighter Leah McCourt and daughter Isabella demonstrate five exercises that'll keep you sharp and fit in this MMA workout session.

Media playback is not supported on this device Train like an MMA fighter with Leah McCourt

4. Relive moment Wade wins Wimbledon

Listen to Replay on BBC Sounds as Briton Virginia Wade wins Wimbledon in 1977, beating the Netherlands' Betty Stove in three sets.

5. In case you missed it

If you missed BBC Sport's weekly Quarantine Quiz on Saturday night, fear not, you can still play along here.

