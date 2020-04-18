Transfer rumours: Sancho, Vidal, Mari, Mbappe, Edouard, Disasi

  • From the section Gossip
Football gossip

Borussia Dortmund will give England winger Jadon Sancho, 20, a 4m euro (£3.5m) pay rise if he turns down a move to the Premier League. (Bild, via Mirror)

Newcastle could make a bid for Barcelona and Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal. The 32-year-old is said to be keen on the move if the Magpies replace current boss Steve Bruce with Max Allegri. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Spanish centre-back Pablo Mari, 26, wants to make his loan deal at Arsenal from Flamengo permanent in the summer. (Sky Sports)

Paris St-Germain and France striker Kylian Mbappe, 21, will see his value drop to 35-40m euros after the coronavirus pandemic. (AS)

Arsenal and Everton are interested in signing Celtic’s French striker Odsonne Edouard, 22. (Le10 Sport - in French)

Arsenal have made contact with Reims over a move for French centre-back Axel Disasi, 22. (Goal)

Liverpool have registered their interest in Inter Milan and Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 27. (Libero, via Mirror)

But Liverpool have not contacted RB Leipzig over a move for Germany’s 24-year-old striker Timo Werner. (General Anzeiger - in German)

Barcelona want to sell Brazil winger Philippe Coutinho - who is currently on loan at Bayern Munich - and hope a Premier League buyer can be found for the 27-year-old. (Goal)

Liverpool will lower their asking price for Switzerland winger Xherdan Shaqiri, 28, because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Football Insider)

