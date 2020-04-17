Transfer rumours: Mane, Neymar, Pogba, Buffon

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane could be open to a move to Real Madrid, says Senegal team-mate Keita Balde, who added that Mane, 28, was unlikely to remain at Anfield "forever". (AS, in Spanish)

Barcelona will make a bid to re-sign Brazil forward Neymar, 28, from Paris St-Germain. The Spanish giants are willing to include French trio Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele and Jean-Clair Todibo as part of a deal after their finances were hit by the coronavirus pandemic. (Mundo Deportivo, in Spanish)

France midfielder Paul Pogba, 27, is expected to sign a new Manchester United contract and is viewed as a potential leader at the club, says Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague. (Express)

Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 42, has agreed a contract extension with Juventus. It would be the Italian's 19th season in Turin. (Tuttosport, in Italian)

Fiorentina are open to selling playmaker and Manchester United target Federico Chiesa, but they say the 22-year-old Italian does not want to move. (Sun)

Borussia Dortmund wanted English forward Mason Greenwood, 18, in return when Manchester United approached the club about signing England winger Jadon Sancho, 20. (ESPN)

Arsenal could miss out on key transfer target Layvin Kurzawa from Paris St-Germain. The French left-back, 27, was set to leave PSG on a free at the end of the season but his contract may now be extended. (Sport)

Hertha Berlin have submitted a provisional contract offer to Paris St-Germain winger Julian Draxler. Arsenal have also been tracking the 26-year-old Germany international. (Foot Mercato, in French)

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has contacted Paris St-Germain striker Mauro Icardi's wife and agent, Wanda Nara, about a deal for the Argentine. Icardi, 27, is currently on loan at Inter Milan from PSG. (Tuttosport, in Italian)

Meanwhile, former Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 31, could leave Atletico on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Marca)

Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton are all attempting to sign Lille's Brazilian defender Gabriel, 22. (ESPN)

Inter Milan want to sign Manchester United and France forward Anthony Martial, 24, if they lose Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez this summer. (Gazetto Dello Sport, in Italian)

However, Barcelona are set to lose a number of players in the summer because of the impact of coronavirus. (ESPN)