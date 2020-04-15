BBC Sport's five things to do today

1. What happens next?

Read what our pundits have to say about finishing the football season - and cast your vote.

2. 'Part military academy, part training camp'

Step inside the strict and secret world of bicycle racing in Japan.

3. Start your day the Daley way

British diver Tom Daley demonstrates five of the exercises he is doing at home to keep in shape for diving, and wants you to give them a go.

Media playback is not supported on this device Start your day with Tom Daley’s workout

4. Free the ketchup!

Check out the latest That Peter Crouch podcast.

5. Let's get shirty!

We've been reminiscing about some of the most iconic football kits - and now you get the chance to vote for your favourite.

Sign up for BBC Sport notifications sent straight to your device