Transfer rumours: Odegaard, Maja, Ighalo, Rodriguez

Liverpool tried to sign 21-year-old Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard last summer, before he made the loan switch to Real Sociedad from Real Madrid, according to his former manager Leonid Slutsky. (Metro)

West Ham and Crystal Palace are interested as Nigeria's former Sunderland striker Josh Maja, 21, considers a return to England from Bordeaux this summer. (Sun on Sunday)

Former Nigeria international Abdul Sule says Manchester United could lose compatriot Odion Ighalo, 30, to one of their major European rivals if they do not sign the striker permanently from parent club Shanghai Shenhua this summer. (Goal)

James Rodriguez's agent has spoken to Manchester United and Juventus over a potential summer move from Real Madrid for the 28-year-old Colombia forward.(AS)

English football's losses could ripple across Europe if the transfer market grinds to halt. (Sunday Telegraph)

Nemanja Matic's upturn in form has left Manchester United with no choice but to offer the 31-year-old Serb midfielder a new deal. (Mail)

Coventry City are keen to secure a new contract for 23-year-old English midfielder Zain Westbrooke, who has been linked with a move to Derby County.(Derby Telegraph)

Liverpool have been priced out of a move for Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho, 20, leaving Manchester United in the leading position to sign the £88m-rated England international. (Football Insider)

Premier League clubs targeting 21-year-old RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano - including Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City -have been dealt a blow, with Real Madrid ready to move for the France Under-21 international. (Sunday Mirror)