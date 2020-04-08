50 sport films you must see - what you loved & what we missed

From Chariots of Fire to Blades of Glory, our list of 50 sport films you must see certainly got you talking.

Some of the selections were outright winners with you, others didn't quite get the amount of love you would expect.

And then there were the films we left off the list. When it comes to the sport genre of film making, the debate and recommendations just keep on coming.

The films we all agree on - your top three

Cool Runnings

The thumbs up winner of the 50 sport films you must see is 'Cool Runnings'.

A 1993 classic staring Leon Robinson, Doug E. Doug, Rawle D. Lewis, Malik Yoba and John Candy, the (almost) true tale of a Jamaican bobsleigh team trying to reach the 1988 Winter Games in Calgary will warm the cockles of any movie watcher.

With memorable quotes galore, what 90s kid didn't shout this in the playground? "Feel the rhythm, feel the rhyme, get on up, it's bobsled time! COOOOL RUNNNNNINGS!"

What you said

Alex Ramsden: Cool Runnings is up there for John Candy alone.

James Craig: Cool Runnings every day.

Andrew Harvery: Cool Runnings what a great film.

Escape to Victory

What film can boast Sylvester Stalone breaking a finger while trying to save a shot from Brazil legend Pele, while at the same time having Argentina icon Ossie Ardiles call out Sir Michael Caine for being so "awful" at football, he "couldn't even run twenty yards"?

It's Escape to Victory, recipient of the silver medal award and one of the campest footy films ever made.

With a Bill Conti composed score to stir the emotions, plus a bizarre mix of Hollywood royalty and Ipswich Town players, 1981's Escape to Victory is a cheery, uplifting and occasionally ludicrous take, steered entirely towards lovers of the beautiful game.

What you said

Simon Cockley:Surely has to be Escape to Victory - an all star XI...and Sly Stallone

Soertaert:Escape to Victory! Pele, Ardiles, Bobby Moore and Silvester Stallone beating up some Nazis.

An Impossible Job

Bronze spot for your thumbs up favourite goes to An Impossible Job.

A Channel 4 fly-on-the-wall documentary directed and produced by Ken McGill, it takes viewers through the lows and lows of England manager Graham Taylor's failed quest to reach the 1994 World Cup.

"If [the documentary] hadn't have been shown," Taylor said in a later programme "I think very few people would have realised how much I cared."

What you said

Griffiths: Think we should campaign to get Channel 4 to show Graham Taylor and An Impossible Job again. A great football documentary, always remember media with knives. Back then only newspapers and teletext!

Dean Elderidge: It's simply incredible. I re-watched it recently and had forgotten so many gems. By the time you get to the Dutch game, your heart goes out to Taylor. Beautifully put together; the standard bearer for all football documentaries today.

'I can't believe you missed it!' - the films that were snubbed

There were so many films to chose from that sadly, some well-known classics didn't make the final cut.

But we can rectify that now - thanks to you lot getting involved on Twitter using #mybestsportfilm.

BBC Sport users weren't shy in letting us know which visual feats we may have overlooked.

Coach Carter, 2005, 12A

You loved this true story of basketball and hard life lessons by the bucket loads.

Samuel L Jackson takes on the role of Ken Carter, the Richmond High School basketball coach who made headlines in 1999 for suspending his undefeated high school basketball team due to poor academic results.

As coach Carter struggles with the backlash of his decision off the court, the film delivers one knockout emotional punch after another. "I came here to teach boys...but you became men."

Ooof. Pass the tissues.

What you said

Richard Sharples: The best of all time missed off. How is Coach Carter not there?

James Leigh: Got to be Coach Carter. I mean, who wouldn't be scared of Samuel L Jackson as a manager?

Net Bob: HOW is Coach Carter not on this list??

Where to watch: Stream on Netflix, rent on Amazon Prime, Sky and YouTube.

Remember the Titans, 2000, PG

Another movie thrust into the spotlight as "one of the best ever" was American football drama Remember the Titans.

Oscar winner Denzel Washington plays real life coach Herman Boone, who is hired to coach at T.C Williams High School in Alexandria, Virginia in 1971 to integrate the football team amid rising racial tensions.

The co-produced Disney and Jerry Bruckheimer film also featured a not-yet-Hollywood-hunk Ryan Gosling and grossed $136m worldwide.

Inspirational, funny, tear-jerking and uplifting. As coach Boone says: "In Greek mythology, the Titans were even greater than the Gods."

What you said

Lee Clark: How Remember The Titans hasn't made this list I don't know, unreal film.

Gareth Ludlow: Remember the Titans without a doubt!!

Kevin Hopcroft: Has to be Remember the Titans. It's a film I have watched over and over again. If you don't know it, the film is about the first interracial college American football team.

Where to watch: Rent on YouTube, Google Play and Disney+

Space Jam, 1996, U

Ah the 90s. The decade that brought us Britpop, Tamagotchis and Elizabeth Hurley held up by strategically placed safety pins...

It also provided basketball legend Michael Jordan sharing the silver screen with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig.

Forget in-depth documentaries about Brian Clough, Ayrton Senna or Borg v McEnroe, Space Jam from 1996 was right up there on your list of recommendations.

Space Jam 2, the sequel to Jordan's masterpiece and this time starring LA Lakers megastar LeBron James, is scheduled for release in 2021.

What you said

Han O'Conor: Want to say something reputable like Coach Carter...but in reality it’s totally Space Jam!

Mickey Walsh Jr: Wha-whaaat?! Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes with a stellar basketball cast. Topped off with a great song 'I believe I can fly'.

David McGee: Woah woah no Space Jam on the list? That's just an insult. Who doesn't love the Looney Tunes playing basketball?

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime, Google Play and YouTube

Everton - Howard’s Way, 2019

This 2019 documentary earned itself a mention, building momentum in a campaign to be recognised as worthy of the list.

A tweet from the official ‘Everton - Howard’s Way’ Twitter account made it clear what fans had to do: “Right guys, here’s your chance to show your love of the film. Tweet @BBCSport and use the hashtag #mybestsportfillm."

Charting the dominance of Everton football club under manager Kendall in the 1980s, the Toffees, “at the peak of their power”, lifted two league titles, an FA Cup, three Charity Shields and a European Cup Winners' Cup.

What you said

Jane Savage: Everton's Howard's Way. Fantastic football and music from the 80s.

Lee Vousden: "Howard's Way" - one the '50 sport films you must see'. Probably watch it last, if you watch it first it'll ruin it for all the other films.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime

The honourable mentions

Here are a few others you suggested to keep each other entertained during lockdown...

Kingpin, 1996, 12

James Steel: What about Kingpin? Bill Murray, Woody Harrelson and Randy Quaid... Best bowling film ever!

Bull Durham, 1988, 18

Neil Whelan: The BBC's list doesn’t include Bull Durham?! An outrageous omission! It’s one part of a perfect Kevin Costner sporting trilogy along with Field of Dreams and Tin Cup!

Slap Shot, 1977, 18

Dom Mills: Not sure how Slap Shot didn’t make it. The iconic Paul Newman in the greatest ice hockey film ever made (ok, fair enough, there aren’t that many of them - still a fantastic film though).