Transfer rumours: Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho, Alfredo Morelos, Alexis Sanchez

Real Madrid want to sign Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 26. (Sport)

Borussia Dortmund and England forward Jadon Sancho, 20, will reject a summer move to Manchester United if they fail to secure Champions League football. (Sun)

Leicester, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are interested in signing Rangers and Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos, 23. (Talksport)

West Ham have been in contact with Alexis Sanchez’s agent as they consider a potential move for the Chile forward. The 31-year-old is currently on loan at Inter Milan from Manchester United. (Sport Witness)

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder David Silva, 34, may be offered a farewell game at Etihad Stadium in the summer if the coronavirus outbreak prevents him from saying goodbye to the club's fans after a 10-year spell that has seen him win the Premier League title four times. (Mail)

Former Manchester United and Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov believes RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner, 24, would be better off joining Bayern Munich than Liverpool this summer. (Mirror)

Leicester, Tottenham and Everton are all interested in 25-year-old French defensive midfielder Baptiste Santamaria, who plays in France's Ligue 1 for Angers. (Express)

The developers of the Football Manager computer game have tried to simulate the rest of this season's Champions League with the game predicting Manchester City will beat Bayern Munich in the final. (Mirror)

Premier League clubs have bought their own coronavirus testing kits amid fears over behind-closed-doors matches. (Star)

Manchester United’s Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah, 22, faces an uncertain future as boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ponders whether to trigger a one-year contract extension. (Mirror)

Celta Vigo's Russia international striker Fedor Smolov, 30, has flouted Spain's lockdown to return to his home country, becoming the second Celta player to break the rules of the state of emergency to fight the coronavirus. (AS, in Spanish)