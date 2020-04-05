BBC Sport's five things to do today

From the section

Read this...

When Thierry Henry wanted to entertain, no obstacle could stop him.

Watch this...

From Australia to Northern Ireland, follow footballer Bobby Burns' journey home after the A-League season was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Media playback is not supported on this device Across the world in 40 hours - Burns trip home from Australia to NI

Try this...

Media playback is not supported on this device Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Max Whitlock's five exercises to try at home

Listen to this...

Mark Chapman brings you a new podcast from BBC Radio 5 Live Sport

Take this...

How well do you remember the football shirts of the past decade?

Sign up for BBC Sport notifications sent straight to your device