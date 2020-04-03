BBC Sport's five things to do today

Read this...

We're giving you the chance to rank the Premier League's major summer signings.

Watch this...

From the ICC archives, Bermuda's Dwayne Leverock takes a brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss India's Robin Uthappa at the 2007 World Cup.

Media playback is not supported on this device Leverock's stunning one-handed World Cup catch

Try this...

The first 'Quarantine Quiz' from BBC Sport takes place later.

Listen to this...

In the first of a new series, Sara Orchard talks to Saracens and Wales scrum-half Jade Knight, who is also a midwife working on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus.

Take this...

There are always great matches at Wimbledon but how well do you know your famous moments, multiple champions and big-servers?

Sign up for BBC Sport notifications sent straight to your device