Play along with BBC Sport's live 'Quarantine Quiz' on Friday night

BBC Sport's live Quarantine Quiz starts on the website on Fiday at 20:00 GMT

Fancy yourself as a sporting trivia expert? Well, now's your chance to prove it.

BBC Sport's first ever 'Quarantine Quiz' will be live on the website from 20:00 BST on Friday and we want you all to get involved.

The quiz will involve three rounds of sporting questions, with a live text running alongside so we can keep a track of how you are getting on.

Why not make an event of it? Play against your family, your mates and everyone else on social media. Engage with our host via Twitter and send in pictures of you playing along via #bbcsportquiz.

To continue the quizzing theme, you can also test yourself with Question of Sport live on BBC Radio 5 live and the website on Saturday, from 14:00 BST.

Regular captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell will be leading their teams from their own homes, with Mark Chapman hosting the show.

The two guests for week one will be former Manchester United and Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin and ex-England midfielder Karen Carney.

You can listen via radio, BBC Sounds and online, while engaging and playing along through our live text.

Enjoy your quizzing and good luck.