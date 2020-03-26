Sport England launches campaign to inspire people to stay active at home

Sport England has launched a campaign to inspire people to stay active at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

After Prime Minister Boris Johnson instructed all UK citizens to stay in, the Join the Movement campaign offers online home workout options.

Olympic champion Greg Rutherford and England footballers Rachel Daly and Millie Bright are supporting the initiative.

Followers can share their experiences on social media using #StayInWorkOut.

"The mental and physical health benefits of exercise are more important than ever, so we must find new ways of keeping active whilst staying safe at home," Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said.

"I welcome Sport England's contribution here with fun and innovative ways to keep moving, whether that’s through online home workouts or making the most of the once-a-day outdoor exercise."

The campaign also encourages people to do one outdoor exercise session a day and is aimed at people of all ages, including those who want to get active with their children and the over 70s.

You can find out more at sportengland.org