What are you missing most about sport? Tell us your unusual and unlikely longings

"What do you miss about sport that you never would have imagined you would?" asked BBC Radio 5 live commentator Conor McNamara on social media.

"I'll go first: The smell. That mixture of fried onions, cheap burger meat and police horse manure. Can't wait to get it back into my nostrils."

So we're asking you, what's the thing about sport you're missing most - the more weird and wonderful the better. We'll use the best answers via the form below.