Transfer rumours: Mahrez, Umtiti, Dembele, Telles, Martinez

Manchester City will not block a move for Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 29, to join Paris St-Germain in the summer. (Goal)

Manchester United will make a serious attempt to sign Barcelona and France centre-back Samuel Umtiti, 26, this summer. (Sport - in Spanish)

Chelsea will prioritise a deal for Lyon's French striker Moussa Dembele, 23, when the summer transfer window opens. (The Athletic - subscription required)

The Blues have reportedly made contact with Porto over a move for Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 27. (A Bola, via Sun)

Chelsea and Manchester City are keeping tabs on Inter Milan and Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez. The 22-year-old is also a target for Barcelona. (Sport - in Spanish)

Liverpool and Croatia centre-back Dejan Lovren, 30, is a target for both Arsenal and Tottenham. (Mirror)

England left-back Leighton Baines, 35, wants to sign a new one-year deal at Everton despite rumours linking him with a move to LA Galaxy. (The Athletic - subscription required)

Everton are preparing to join Inter Milan in the battle to sign Roma and Italy midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini, 23. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Jurgen Klopp is plotting major changes to his Liverpool squad which could see six players leave. (Mirror)

Manchester United's Portuguese full-back Diogo Dalot, 20, says team-mate Bruno Fernandes will become a club "legend". (Sky Sports)