British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards: Dina Asher-Smith & Jofra Archer win

Jofra Archer won the Cricket World Cup with England, while Dina Asher-Smith starred at the World Championships

Sprinter Dina Asher-Smith and cricketer Jofra Archer have won sportswoman and sportsman of the of the year at the 2019 British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards.

Asher-Smith, 24, became the first British athlete to win three medals at one World Championships last year.

She took gold in the 200m, and silver medals in the 100m and 4x100m relay.

Archer, 24, played a pivotal role by taking 20 wickets as England won the World Cup last summer.

The Barbados-born fast bowler said: "I'm so honoured to have been awarded Sporting Equals Sportsman of the Year.

"I feel equality and diversity in sport is the only way forward. The work Sporting Equals has done and continues to do for diversity and equality is truly amazing.

"I'm really grateful to be part of that legacy."

Winners in full:

The UK Sport Inspirational Performance of the Year - Sannah Ahmed

Sport England Community Sports Project of the Year - Khalsa Football Federation & Panjab FA

Youth Sport Trust Young Sports Person of the Year - Rohan Bhuhi

The City Livery Unsung Champion - Gian Singh Cheema

England Athletics Coach of the Year - Paula Dunn MBE

British Army Sportswoman - Dina Asher-Smith

Sporting Equals Sportsman of the Year - Jofra Archer

LTA Community Tennis Project of the Year - Pro Touch SA

The Sky Media Lifetime Achievement Award - Kriss Akabusi MBE