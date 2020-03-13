Transfer rumours: Jota, Gomes, Martinez, Emerson, Giroud, Cherki, McNeil

Arsenal are considering a summer move for Wolves' in-form Portuguese forward Diogo Jota, 23. (Mail)

Chelsea are keen on signing Manchester United's English midfielder Angel Gomes, 19, on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Metro)

Barcelona have agreed to give Lautaro Martinez a £16m-a-year contract to sign the Argentine striker, 22, from Inter Milan this summer. (Star)

Juventus will make a £25m offer for Chelsea's Italy international Emerson Palmieri, 25, in the summer after having a bid for the full-back rejected in January. (Express)

Lazio want to sign Chelsea's French striker Olivier Giroud, 33, and AC Milan's Italian midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura, 30, when the pair become free agents in the summer. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Uefa to discuss possibility of postponing Euro 2020 for a year The Euro 2020 final is due to be held at Wembley on 12 July Uefa to discuss possible Euro 2020 postponement

Barcelona and Real Madrid are both monitoring Lyon's 16-year-old French forward Rayan Cherki. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says it is inevitable the Clarets will one day have to let English winger Dwight McNeil leave but claims they are under no pressure to sell the 20-year-old. (Mirror)

West Ham's vice-chairman Karren Brady says that the Premier League season has to be declared void if no more fixtures are possible. (Sun)

Many clubs' scouting checks and due diligence for recruitment have been significantly hampered by travel bans, games being played behind closed doors and league suspensions. (Independent)

The Champions League could be completed with the quarter-finals and semi-finals being played over one leg. (Mirror)

Premier League clubs may refuse to play when the season is scheduled to resume in April because of concerns about their players' fitness and the integrity of the competition. (Mail)