Transfer rumours: Partey, Belotti, Ighalo, Willian, Onana

Arsenal are preparing a summer bid for Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey. The Ghana midfielder has a £45million release clause in his contract. (Telegraph)

Juventus will rival Arsenal and Tottenham for the free signing of Chelsea forward Willian, although the 30-year-old Brazil playmaker would prefer to stay London. (Tuttosport via Sport Witness)

Phil Neville is considering resigning as England Women manager after a run of eight defeats in 12 matches. (Mail)

Arsenal expect their next two matches to be postponed after head coach Mikel Arteta tested positive for coronavirus. (Mirror)

Premier League clubs do not want to release their players for the international break later this month because of coronavirus concerns. (Mail)

Uefa and the European Clubs Association will propose Euro 2020 be postponed for a year to give European leagues delayed because of coronavirus time to complete their seasons this summer. (Mirror)

Vitesse Arnhem are interested in signing Chelsea's England under-21 midfielder Conor Gallagher, 20, on loan for next season. (Sun)

Everton are interested in signing Italy striker Andrea Belotti, 26, from Torino. (Calciomercato- in Italian)

The English Football League is supporting West Brom in their dispute with Barcelona over the Spanish club's signing of 16-year-old England youth forward Louie Barry, who has since joined Aston Villa. (Express and Star)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he open to making Odion Ighalo's loan a permanent deal. The Nigeria striker, 30, has scored four goals in eight appearances since joining from Shanghai Shenhua in January. (Manchester Evening News)

Lawn Tennis Association performance director Simon Timson is to take up a similar role at Manchester City. (Mail)

Incoming Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech hopes to persuade the club to sign Nigeria goalkeeper Andre Onana, 23, from his current club Ajax. (Mail)