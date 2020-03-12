Coronavirus: UK government considering banning sporting fixtures

The UK government is considering banning sporting fixtures amid the coronavirus outbreak - but it will not happen immediately.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK will move to the "delay" phase of its plan to tackle the virus.

There have been 596 confirmed cases across the UK.

"We are considering banning major public events like sporting fixtures," said Johnson.

"The scientific advice is this has little effect on the spread - but it does place a burden on other public services."

