Transfer rumours: Kane, Sancho, Ramsdale, Sabitzer, Willian, Militao

Manchester City and Manchester United will go head-to-head in an effort to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 26, for £150m this summer (90min)

Juventus also want to bring England captain Kane to Turin this summer to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo. (Tuttosport - in English)

Borussia Dortmund will let Jadon Sancho leave this summer if he asks for a move. The England winger, 19, is wanted by Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea. (Standard)

Chelsea and Tottenham are both interested in signing Bournemouth's goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, 21. (Mail)

Both clubs are also in the market for Jeremie Boga, 23. The Ivory Coast winger - a former Chelsea player - would cost £13m from Italian club Sassuolo, with Borussia Dortmund and Valencia also interested. (Sun)

Arsenal and Spurs are prepared to battle it out to sign midfielder Marcel Sabitzer from RB Leipzig. The Austria international, 25, scored twice against Spurs in the Champions League on Tuesday. (Calcio Mercato - in English)

Spurs also want to bring Real Madrid's Eder Militao to north London. Real want £70m for the Brazil defender, 22. (El Desmarque - in English)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he is happy at Arsenal. There has been speculation linking the 30-year-old Gabon striker with a move to Barcelona. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich are interested in Chelsea's Willian. The Brazilian midfielder, 31, is out of contract at Stamford Bridge this summer. (Sun)

Chelsea will try to sign Porto's Brazil defender Alex Telles, 27, if they fail to land Ben Chilwell. The 23-year-old Leicester player is their first choice left-back target for next season. (Star)

Leeds will pay Lorient the buy-out clause to sign Illan Meslier permanently. The French goalkeeper, 20, is currently on loan at Elland Road. (Mirror)

Aston Villa and West Brom both want to sign Karlan Grant from Huddersfield. The 22-year-old striker has scored 16 goals in the Championship this season. (Sky Sports)

The president of the French Football Federation wants Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, 21, to play for France at this summer's Olympics in Tokyo. (L'Equipe - in English)

Representatives of the Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga and Ligue 1 will ask Uefa for the postponement of Euro 2020 at a video conference call meeting on Thursday. (Football Italia)