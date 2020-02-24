Coronavirus: How the virus has impacted sporting events around the world

The spread of coronavirus around the world has impacted the staging of sporting events in China and elsewhere.

This is what has been affected so far:

22 January

BOXING: The International Olympic Committee cancels Olympic boxing qualifiers due to take place in Wuhan. They will now take place in Amman from 3 to 11 March

FOOTBALL: Olympic women's qualifiers moved from Wuhan to Nanjing, before later being switched to Sydney.

26 January

TENNIS: The International Tennis Federation moved the Fed Cup Asia/Oceania Group I event featuring China, Taiwan, Indonesia, South Korea and Uzbekistan out of Dongguan to Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana) in Kazakhstan. The event was then moved again to Dubai and rescheduled for the start of March after Kazakhstan declined to serve as substitute hosts.

29 January

FOOTBALL: The home leg of the Chinese women's national team's Olympic qualification play-off against South Korea in March was switched in Sydney. The squad were held in quarantine upon their arrival in Australia for January's qualifying group stage.

ATHLETICS: The World Athletics Indoor Championships, scheduled for Nanjing from 13 to 15 March, were postponed until next year.

30 January

FOOTBALL: The Chinese Football Association said domestic games at all levels would be postponed.

31 January

GOLF: The elite women's LPGA golf tour cancelled the Blue Bay tournament due to be held on Hainan Island in March.

1 February

BADMINTON: The China Masters tournament in Hainan, scheduled to start on February 25, was postponed after several players withdrew. The Badminton World Federation said it hoped the flagship Badminton Asia Championships could still go ahead in Wuhan in April.

2 February

MOTORSPORT: The all-electric Formula E motor racing series abandoned plans for a race in Sanya on 21 March.

4 February

FOOTBALL: Asian Champions League matches involving Chinese clubs Guangzhou Evergrande, Shanghai Shenhua and Shanghai SIPG were postponed until April.

7 February

HOCKEY: Hockey Pro League matches between China and Australia, scheduled for 14 to 25 March in Changzhou, were postponed.

8 February

GOLF: The Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific golf championship, due take place from 12 to 15 February in Thailand, was postponed and rescheduled for October.

9 February

GOLF: The Honda LPGA Thailand event in Pattaya, Thailand scheduled for 20 to 23 February and the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore, scheduled to start on February 27, were both postponed.

9 February

FOOTBALL: Vietnam said it would not allow sports events to be hosted in February, meaning home AFC Cup group stage matches for Ho Chi Minh City and Than Quang Ninh were switched to away fixtures.

11 February

FOOTBALL: The Asian Football Confederation said preliminary stage matches of the East Zone of the AFC Cup were postponed until April due to travel curbs in several countries.

12 February

GOLF: The PGA Tour Series-China postponed two qualifying tournaments and delayed the start of its 2020 campaign by two months, cutting the number of regular season tournaments from 14 to 10

FORMULA ONE: The Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai, set for April 19, was postponed by the governing body FIA and Formula One. Authorities will weigh potential alternative dates later this year if the situation improves.

13 February

RUGBY SEVENS: The Singapore and Hong Kong legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series were postponed from April until October.

14 February

GOLF: The European Tour's Maybank Championship and Volvo China Open, both scheduled for April, were postponed.

BASKETBALL: Fiba Asia Cup basketball qualifying matches between Japan and China, Philippines and Thailand and China and Malaysia were all postponed.

15 February

GYMNASTICS: The Chinese team pulled out of the Gymnastics World Cup in Melbourne.

17 February

WEIGHTLIFTING: The Asian weightlifting championships, scheduled for March, were relocated from Kazakhstan to neighbouring Uzbekistan.

18 February

TENNIS: China forfeited a Davis Cup tie because its men's team were unable to travel to Romania for their play-off at the start of March.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL: A beach volleyball tournament, due to be held from 22 to 26 April in Yangzhou, was postponed until after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

MMA: Organisers of the Asian mixed martial arts One Championship said the event, scheduled for February 29 in Singapore, will take place behind closed doors.

20 February

TENNIS: The women's Xi'an Open, which was scheduled for 13 to 19 April, was cancelled. The WTA said it was monitoring the situation with several events scheduled to take place in China in the second half of the season.

21 February

FOOTBALL: China's 2022 World Cup qualifiers at home to Maldives and away to Guam moved to Thailand and will be played behind closed doors in March.

FOOTBALL: Daegu FC and Pohang Steelers home fixtures in South Korea's K-League were postponed.

TABLE TENNIS: The first-stage draw for the Table Tennis World Championships, scheduled to take place in South Korea from 22 to 29 Match, was postponed. Organisers are going to take World Health Organisation advice before deciding whether to postpone the event entirely.

23 February

FOOTBALL: Selected Serie A matches in the northern Italian regions of Lombardy and Veneto were postponed. Several matches in Serie B and Serie D, as well as a number of amateur and youth games were also called off.

RUGBY UNION: Scotland Women's Six Nations match with Italy was postponed.

24 February