Isle of Man Sports Awards: Nathan Harrison & Charlotte Atkinson shortlisted

Nathan Harrison took the top spot on the podium twice at the 2019 Manx Grand Prix

Double Manx Grand Prix motorcycling champion Nathan Harrison is one of seven contenders for the Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year award, it has been announced.

Harrison took victory in both the Junior and the Senior MGP races in August last year.

Three-time Sportswoman of the Year swimmer Charlotte Atkinson is once again shortlisted in that category.

The awards will take place at the Villa Marina in Douglas on 2 April.

This year's guest of honour at the event will be Olympic skeleton gold medallist Amy Williams.

About 150 submissions were made by the Manx public for nominations for the 11 categories.

Gary Corkhill, the executive chairman of Isle of Man Sport, said the success of Manx competitors continued to put the island "firmly on the sporting map".

Commonwealth Games silver medal-winning shooter Tim Kneale and Atkinson took the top honours at last year's ceremony.

Shortlist for Sportsman of the Year

Matthew Bostock (cycling)

Conor Cummins (motorcycling)

Tom Gandy (golf)

Nathan Harrison (motorcycling)

Ollie Lockley (athletics)

Danny McCanney (Enduro)

Joe Reid (athletics)

Shortlist for Sportswoman of the Year